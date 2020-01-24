Carmen P. Gambino

Carmen was born in Buffalo, NY, moved with his family to Chicago, and settled in Calumet City where he lived for over 65 years. He was employed as a bookbinder at Rand McNally for many years, and then became an executive officer of the Graphic Arts Union and the Graphic Communications International Union, specializing in excellent negotiation skills. Since he worked since he was a youth, Carmen treated himself to an early retirement at age 60, leaving him even more time to enjoy pursuing his life-long hobbies of bowling and golfing. Carmen enjoyed singing along to music, dancing, and telling long but entertaining stories.