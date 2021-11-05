Carmen Pappas

Jan. 14, 1936 —Nov. 1, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Carmen Pappas, age 85, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Carmen is survived by her children: Christine (John) Harper, Mercury M. (Brittany) Pappas, Michael M. (Andrea) Pappas; grandchildren: Kelly McShane, Matt, Luke, Kurtis, Kasey Harper, Alexandria, Michael, Lilliana, Mercury Jr., Carmen, Gabriela Pappas; great-grandchild: Lisette Davis; and sisters: Angela Diaz, Minerva Luna.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pappas Sr.; parents: Virginia and Carlos Luna; and brother, Carlos Luna Jr.

Carmen retired from Lake County Criminal Court. She was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. Carmen loved to dance and spend time with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.