ARECIBO, PUERTO RICO - Carmen Santos-Guzman, age 77, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, formerly East Chicago, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Emanuel Church, 3802 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 with services at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Bonilla officiating and on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Church. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, Indiana. ** FACE MASKS WILL BE RQUIRED AT VISITATION AND SERVICES**

Carmen was one of the original owners of the Latin Lounge in East Chicago and later was a crossing guard and bi-lingual teacher's aid. She was devoted to her church and faith and was very active in the street ministry. Carmen had a wonderful smile and a big heart – always willing to give you the shirt off her back. For full obituary or to send a condolence logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com