IN LOVING MEMORY OF CARMEN TORRES ON HER 4TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Life goes on, days go by, but the cherished memories of you will never die. We know you are an Angel looking after us from up above. Protecting us and showing us your love. Although, you are no longer with us, you will remain in our hearts forever. Love you and miss you dearly. Happy 78th Birthday. Your Loving Husband, Felix Torres and Families
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.