LAKE STATION, IN - Carmen Trinidad, age 91, of Lake Station, passed away at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on April 20, 1928, to the late Lorenzo and Antonia (nee Sanchez) Torres. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station.

Carmen is survived by her sons, Dionisio (Peggy) Trinidad, Jr., George (Barbarajean) Trinidad, Luis Trinidad, Peter (Heather) Trinidad; daughters, Antonia (Jose) Serrano, Carmen (Fernando) Hernandez, Gloria Tellez, Teresa (Mark) Seago; 67 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ramona, Teresa, and Socorro Torres; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Dionisio Trinidad; infant daughter, Isabel Trinidad; brothers, Daniel and Leoncio Torres; sisters, Sylvana, Lucy, and Candida Torres; and her parents.

Memorial contributions in Carmen's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Carmen's family would like to send a special thank you for the love and care Dunes Hospice has shown for their mother.

A private funeral service has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. Friends and family may watch the live stream of Carmen's service on the Rees Funeral Homes Facebook Page on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.