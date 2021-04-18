Carneb (Varela-Valdivia) Peters

Carmen (Varela-Valdivia) Peters passed away at the age of 93 on Monday, April 12, 2021 with her husband, George and family by her side. Carmen was born in Brownsville, Texas to Joseph Varela and Lucinda (DeLeon) Varela on November 24, 1927.
Carmen is survived by husband of 42 years, George; daughter, Joy (John) Moskovich; brothers: Richard (Barbara) Varela, Daniel Varela, John Varela; sister, Ann Johnson; grandchildren: Richard (Neddie) Valdivia, Michelle (Dan) Turpin, Erin (Chuck) Swallow, Karen Valdivia, Robert Valdivia, Jon Moskovich, and Joseph (Valerie) Moskovich. Carmen has nine great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Linda Kauffman.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lucienda Varela; brothers: Samuel DeLeon, Joseph Varela, Rosendo Varela, Louis Varela, and Ronald Varela; sisters: Evangeline Pena, Lucy Martinez; son, Richard Valdivia.
Carmen retired from U.S. Steel after working there 26 years in various clerical and crane operator positions. Carmen enjoyed going to the Y.M.C.A while she was able to do exercises in the pool along with her group of friends, "The Splashers," and afterwards going for coffee at Starbucks with the normal snack which they shared. Carmen and George enjoyed travelling, especially their vacations to Greece and Mexico. She loved to plant a garden and feed her birds on a daily basis. She was a fighter to the very end and will be greatly missed by her family, relatives, and friends.
