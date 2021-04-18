Carneb (Varela-Valdivia) Peters

Carmen retired from U.S. Steel after working there 26 years in various clerical and crane operator positions. Carmen enjoyed going to the Y.M.C.A while she was able to do exercises in the pool along with her group of friends, "The Splashers," and afterwards going for coffee at Starbucks with the normal snack which they shared. Carmen and George enjoyed travelling, especially their vacations to Greece and Mexico. She loved to plant a garden and feed her birds on a daily basis. She was a fighter to the very end and will be greatly missed by her family, relatives, and friends.