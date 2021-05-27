Carol A. Arrigo (nee Schalow)

She is survived by her four children: Michael (Christine) Arrigo, Elizabeth Manson, David (Carrie) Arrigo, and Audrey Aicher; nine grandchildren: Brittany (Matt) Sharpe, Sarah and Noelle Arrigo, Hannah and Ryan Manson, Olivia and Adam Arrigo, and Ethan and Logan Aicher; one brother, Richard (Margaret) Schalow; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael; and her parents, Edward and Pauline Schalow.

Funeral Services Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Carol was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a retired employee of Pratt, formerly Ardillo Corporation, where she worked for 34 years. Carol was a loving wife, and was very devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her family was her world. Carol enjoyed gardening very much. She will be missed by all who knew her.