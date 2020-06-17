× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol A. Bartley

CROWN POINT, IN — Carol A. Bartley, age 74, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020. She was a retired Realtor. She was a loving mom, grandmother and sister.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bartley Sr., and son, Ray Bartley Jr. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Chris) Wieser, Shelly Terwilliger and Allen Bartley; grandchildren, Ryan, Jake, Sarah, Corey, Lauren and Jack; brother, Richard (Karla) Carden; and sister, Delores (Bill) Vincent.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 9:00 a.m. until Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com