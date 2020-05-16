× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol A. Bucher, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born August 15, 1940 to John and Caroline (Kyburz) Wettstein. Carol was a believer in Jesus Christ and member of the Apostolic Christian Church since 1956. She worked for the US Post Office for 10 years in LaCrosse and 15 years in Kouts. Carol enjoyed early morning gardening, hosting people in her home, and family vacations in Holland, MI. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and had many long time cherished friends.

On January 20, 1960 in Congerville, IL, Carol married Kenneth L. Bucher who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her children, Leanne (George) McPherson, Lynne (Mark) Wuethrich, Larry (Sherry) Bucher, and Lance (Hope) Bucher; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Wayne, Vernon, Marvin, and Norman Wettstein, Marge Glover, and Barb Ricketts; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was also preceded by her parents; and siblings, Donald, Loren, John, Jr., Glenn, and Dorothy.

A drive-thru visitation, where guests may greet the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Apostolic Christian Church of LaCrosse. Extended Family and Friends are invited to be a part of the services for Carol beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday by remaining in their vehicles, streaming live at church, are invited to follow the family to the cemetery, and remain in their vehicles for the graveside service. The streaming link will be posted on Carol's obituary on KosankeFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Parkview Haven in Francesville.