DYER, IN - Carol A. Darnell (nee Bucec), 74, passed away on February 8, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Jeff (Dawn) Darnell, Jenny (Brad) Lind, Joseph Darnell, Bobby (Deanna) Darnell; grand children: Meghan, Evan, Clayton (Daisy), Peyton (Johnny), Ethan, Jake (Lauren), Kaylee, Colton, Geena; great grandson: Teddy; sisters: Rose Fife, Charlotte Harris. Preceded in death by her son, Greg.

There will be a visitation held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (RT 30 E. of Cline Avenue). Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given.