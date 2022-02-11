 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol A. Darnell (nee Bucec)

  • 0
Carol A. Darnell (nee Bucec)

DYER, IN - Carol A. Darnell (nee Bucec), 74, passed away on February 8, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Jeff (Dawn) Darnell, Jenny (Brad) Lind, Joseph Darnell, Bobby (Deanna) Darnell; grand children: Meghan, Evan, Clayton (Daisy), Peyton (Johnny), Ethan, Jake (Lauren), Kaylee, Colton, Geena; great grandson: Teddy; sisters: Rose Fife, Charlotte Harris. Preceded in death by her son, Greg.

There will be a visitation held on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Highway, Schererville (RT 30 E. of Cline Avenue). Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: European countries that are open to US tourists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts