PORTAGE, IN - Carol A. Garland, age 73, of Portage, formerly of Hobart, passed away August 1, 2020. She was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1965, and retired from Arcelor Mittal Steelworker for over 30 years. Carol was a beloved Mom and Grandma. She was a sweet lady that adored her family and friends. She will be missed dearly.