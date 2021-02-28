 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol A. Havill Rajski

Carol A. Havill Rajski

{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 27, 1946 - Feb. 13, 2021

ORLANDO, FL - Carol A. Havill Rajski (nee Bodnar), age 74, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021 after a multi-year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Rajski; children: Kimberly (John) Guarnero and Jon (Bridgette) Havill; grandchildren: Megan and Emily Guarnero and Owen, Grace and Dean Havill; siblings: Harriet, Michael (Sandy) and Emil (Roena) Bodnar and Laura Whitcomb, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lillian Bodnar and siblings: Josephine and Diane Bodnar and Pat Slaman.

A funeral service was held on February 20, 2021 at Queen of Angels Cemetery in Winter Park, FL.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Lighthouse Restaurant

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts