ORLANDO, FL - Carol A. Havill Rajski (nee Bodnar), age 74, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021 after a multi-year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Rajski; children: Kimberly (John) Guarnero and Jon (Bridgette) Havill; grandchildren: Megan and Emily Guarnero and Owen, Grace and Dean Havill; siblings: Harriet, Michael (Sandy) and Emil (Roena) Bodnar and Laura Whitcomb, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lillian Bodnar and siblings: Josephine and Diane Bodnar and Pat Slaman.