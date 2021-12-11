LANSING, IL - Carol A. Howes, age 75 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Howes; children: Cindy Howes and Michelle (Sandy Stein) Howes-Stein; sisters: Julia Leal and Betty Wood; and her "adopted" son Dex, who took wonderful care of her. Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Evelyn Johnson; and siblings: Peggy Pearson, Michael Johnson, and Mary O'Barski.

Carol loved to travel to Las Vegas to visit with her daughter Michelle. She was an avid collector, she would feed the wildlife, but mostly she loved spending time with her family.

Friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Carol will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.