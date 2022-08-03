CEDAR LAKE - Carol A. Johnson, age 73, of Cedar Lake passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 surrounded by her beloved family. She survived by her daughters: Tracy (Steve) Simmons and Jami Connor; and son, Jason (Lenore) Johnson; siblings: Gordon (Patti) MacDonald, Rodina (Rich) Otterman, Ramona (Gary) Wendlinger, and Mary Lanham; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Avenue (corner of 41 and 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Church. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Carol's name to St. Judes Children's Hospital.