Dec. 25, 1942 - Oct. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol A. (Joseforsky) Yards, 78 of Valparaiso, formerly of Gary and Merrillville, passed away at the VNA Hospice Center on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born on December 25, 1942 in Gary to the late Eugene and Josephine (Luzar) Joseforsky. Carol was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lud "Skip" Yards; sons: Lud, Jr. of Valparaiso and Kenneth of Lake Nacimiento, CA; brother, Alan Joseforsky; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald; and sisters: Doris and Joanne.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation will follow and a private burial will be held at a later date at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Valparaiso.