Carol A. Kovach (nee Mazur)

CALUMET CITY, IL — Carol A. Kovach (nee Mazur), age 83 of Calumet City, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Carol is survived by her daughter, Karyn Ballard; grandson, Jeremy (Samantha) Ballard; brother, Jerry (Mary Jo) Mazur; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Kovach; and parents: Joseph and Pauline Mazur.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew Church), 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL with Rev. Francisco Luna officiating. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, and on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at a funeral home.

Carol was a 1955 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute; a 20 year Administrative Assistant at Tri-City Mental Health in East Chicago. A member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Rosary Sodality and long-time member of St. Andrews Church in Calumet City. Carol loved spending time with her family and friends and frequenting the casinos. She was known as the "treat lady" as she always had treats for the children in the family.