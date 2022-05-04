MUNSTER - Carol A. Miedema (nee Crites), age 90, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022.

Beloved wife of Robert Miedema, for 71 years. Loving mother of: Janet (Mike) Hawkins, Laurel (John) DeYoung, and Warren (Kathy) Miedema. Proud grandmother of: Beth Koppers, Allison Hawkins, Christopher (Megan) DeYoung, Kyle DeYoung, Kelly (Andrew) Saenz, Eric (Sara) Miedema, and Matthew (Kim) Miedema; great-grandmother of: Jackson, Landon, Jordyn, Lily, Ava, and Zoe. Dear sister of: Allan (Grace) Crites, Paul (Barbara) Crites, and Arlene (late Frank) O'Connor.

Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Arlene Crites.

Visitation on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave. Munster, IN, with Rev. Peter Speckhard officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area (600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321) or St. Paul Lutheran Church (1407 W. Church Rd. Beecher, IL 60401).

