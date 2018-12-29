LOWELL, IN - Carol A. Miller, nee McElroy, age 76, of Lowell, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 27, 2018. Loving wife of Jerry F. Miller. Devoted mother of Peggy (Scott) Davis, and Diane (Joseph) Fligiel. Proud grandmother of Logan Ward. Dear sister of the late Patricia (late Robert) Tolnai. Forever in the hearts of the Tolnai, Johnson, Miller, and Lutgen Families. Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Anne McElroy.
Visitation Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday, December 31, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131) appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.