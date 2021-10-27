Carol A. Osgerby (nee Hedlund)

DYER, IN — Carol A. Osgerby, age 78, of Dyer, IN, passed away on October 25, 2021, from the effects of Scleroderma and Reynaud's. She, and her husband Gale, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 19th, with their families. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Rich) and their children, Nate, Roe, Habtamu, John, Caite, Rachelle, Naomi, and Erika; and her son Richard (Tracey) and their children Lexi and Becca. Carol is survived by brother V.A. "Andy" (Cheryl) Hedlund, and twin sister Alice Joy Wiles, both of Lubbock, Texas, and brother Richard, of South Park, PA; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carol was born in Evanston, IL, moving to Park Ridge, and eventually ending up in Logansport, IN, where she graduated high school in 1961. From there, she attended college at Michigan State University, where she met her soon to be life-long love, Gale. They married right after leaving Michigan State and spent the rest of their lives together, except for the year Gale was deployed to Viet Nam.