Carol A. Osgerby (nee Hedlund)
DYER, IN — Carol A. Osgerby, age 78, of Dyer, IN, passed away on October 25, 2021, from the effects of Scleroderma and Reynaud's. She, and her husband Gale, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 19th, with their families. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Rich) and their children, Nate, Roe, Habtamu, John, Caite, Rachelle, Naomi, and Erika; and her son Richard (Tracey) and their children Lexi and Becca. Carol is survived by brother V.A. "Andy" (Cheryl) Hedlund, and twin sister Alice Joy Wiles, both of Lubbock, Texas, and brother Richard, of South Park, PA; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carol was born in Evanston, IL, moving to Park Ridge, and eventually ending up in Logansport, IN, where she graduated high school in 1961. From there, she attended college at Michigan State University, where she met her soon to be life-long love, Gale. They married right after leaving Michigan State and spent the rest of their lives together, except for the year Gale was deployed to Viet Nam.
Carol was an avid Duplicate Bridge player, both at local clubs and on the Internet. She achieved Life Master status in September, 1986, and taught Bridge for over 30 years, finally retiring in 2011. She also wrote her own bridge books to supplement her classes and was a Diamond Life Master at her death.She and Gale loved traveling, mostly by auto, but also cruising, and had been to the Caribbean several times as well as Alaska. They had visited almost every state in the U.S. and were always looking for someplace new.
Carol was a happy, loving, and caring person, always willing to help someone who was facing a difficult time. She often reached out to people who were suffering losses, and offered her time and self to try to help in any way possible. She will be sorely missed by all.
Donations to a charity of your choice in Carol's name would be appreciated.