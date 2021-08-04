May 7, 1938 - August 2, 2021

HOBART, IN - Carol A. Rudd, age 83, of Hobart passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at St Mary Medical Center. She was born May 7, 1938 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Bert and Esther (Eshleman) Spain. In addition to being a homemaker, Carol worked as a hairdresser, a telephone operator, and as a soda fountain attendant. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, the Lake County Extension Homemakers Club, and the Red Hat Society. Carol was a Breast Cancer Survivor of 21 years. She was an artist who painted with oils, worked with ceramics, and arranged flowers. She also volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Brownie Leader.

Carol is survived by her children: John (Carol) Rudd of Chesterton and Catherine Rudd of Hobart; two brothers: Daryl (Constance) Spain of Portage and Denis (Patricia) Spain of Hobart; her granddaughter, Stephanie (Tim) Perlick; two great granddaughters: Olivia and Alexis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard; her parents; and an infant brother.

Carol requested to be cremated with no attended services. REES FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with her services.