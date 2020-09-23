Carol (Alexander) Conn

Carol spent her early life on her family's farm in Alpena, MI. She enjoyed trick riding and was active in 4H. She graduated from Alpena High School, and attended Traverse City Nursing School, where she graduated as a LPN. She worked in Alpena until she was married to Edward W. Conn on March 28, 1970. Her career was cut short when she chose to stay home to care for her children after the birth of her second child, Carolyn. Carolyn suffered from a medical accident and needed full care. For 19 years, that care was given primarily by Carol. After the death of Carolyn, Carol's days were filled with helping with her grandchildren. Her last grandchild was born on her 77th birthday, and was her "birthday buddy." Memorial donations may be made to the family for a last wish from Carol for the grandkids.