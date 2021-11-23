Carol Ann Atkins (nee Clingan)

Sept. 7, 1945 — Nov. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Carol Ann Atkins (nee Clingan) was born on September 7, 1945 in Fairfield, IA.

After 76 years of a blessed, wonderful, loving life, Carol passed away on November 19, 2021 surrounded by her family, after a long courageous fight with breast cancer.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William Atkins; her children: Tiffany (Todd) Palmer, and Hunter (Tiffany) Atkins; grandchildren: Dalton Mudd, Austin Atkins, Aubrey Atkins, and Giana Palmer; special grandson, Antwan Davis; great-grandson, Brady Mudd; brothers: Daryl Clingan, Stanley Clingan, Bruce Burgher, and Wade Burgher.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents: Charles and Marjorie Clingan; father, Henry Burgher; and brother, Bing Anders.

Carol worked for McGraw Hill Construction News Service, Dodge Reports for 36 years. She was passionate about her faith, singing, playing the trumpet, and spending time with her beloved family. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and served as children's choir director, assistant director of the adult choir, and served as deacon.