MUNSTER, IN - Carol Ann Bieda, 64, of Westfield, recently of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 2, 1955 to John and Helen (Tagaudis) Lindeman in Fort Wayne, IN.

There will be a cele- bration of life held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., the service from 3:00-3:30 p.m., and fellowship from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Pastor Dexter Harris will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Full Obituary and Condolences at www.randallroberts.com.