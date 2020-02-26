Carol Ann Bieda

Carol Ann Bieda

{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Ann Bieda

MUNSTER, IN - Carol Ann Bieda, 64, of Westfield, recently of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 2, 1955 to John and Helen (Tagaudis) Lindeman in Fort Wayne, IN.

There will be a cele- bration of life held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m., the service from 3:00-3:30 p.m., and fellowship from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Pastor Dexter Harris will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Full Obituary and Condolences at www.randallroberts.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts