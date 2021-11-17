Carol Ann Bybee Fanelli
CALUMET CITY, IL - Carol Ann Bybee Fanelli, age 77 of Calumet City, IL, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away on November 11,2021, surrounded by her loving family. Carol Ann is survived by her loving daughters: Sherry Fanelli and Carmella (Brandon) Beller; precious grandchildren: Alana Fanelli, Mary Michel, and Laura Sanchez; her siblings: Shirley, Sharon, David, Lawrence, Paul Grabinski, and Gerry (Marty) Cardello; and her loving extended Sanchez family, nieces, nephews, and many Great Friends. Also surviving are her step children: Carmela (Roger) Smith, Bill Fanelli, and David (Denise) Fanelli. And her loving pets: Craig, Charlie, and George, and granddog Charlie and grandcat Morris.
Carol Ann was the daughter of Arthur Grabinski and Dorothy Janetzky and her adoptive parents were Anne and Orville Bybee. Carol Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband: William Fanelli; parents: Arthur and Dorothy, and adoptive parents Anne and Orville, siblings: Marjorie Lou Rhinehart, William Ray Bybee, Donald Gene Bybee, Delores, Elaine and Donna Grabinski, and pets: Max, Sparky, Bigboy, Lilly, Daisy, and Poppy, and her parrot, Poncho.
Friends are invited to visit with Carol Ann's family on Thursday, November 18 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Carol will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at 1:00 PM sharp at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carol's family would be appreciated.
Carol loved life. She loved anything outdoors. She loved doing everything with her family: baking, cooking, camping, bowling, crafts, decorating, Elvis, walking to Centennial Park and the fairgrounds, etc. Carol attended Fenger High School class of January 1965. If possible, please wear some Elvis attire for the visitation. Due to Covid concerns, Masks are required.