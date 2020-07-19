GARY, IN - Carol Ann Edwards, age 57, of Gary, IN passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN. She was the daughter to the late Chester and Josephine (Kucharzak) Rybarczyk. She was born on April 5, 1963 in Chicago, IL. On October, 13, 1990, she married her loving husband, Terry Edwards in Merrillville, IN; he survives.

Carol will truly be missed for her dedication and love to her family and friends. She was a woman of many talents and had an entire list of hobbies. Camping, fishing, deer hunting, and traveling are just a few of the things she enjoyed doing. Carol also had a passion for photography. She never gave up and even if she wasn't the best at something, she always tried again. She was big in to music and was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears.