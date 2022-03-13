 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Ann Grzych

March 2, 1940 - March 4, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Carol Ann Grzych, born March 2, 1940 in East Chicago, IN passed away March 4, 2022 in Munster, IN while in the care of the kind and caring staff at Riley House Hospice.

A graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago and the LPN School of Nursing in Pierre, South Dakota, Carol loved her work at the nursery in St. Catherine's Hospital. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed having fun in the women's league; she also liked to draw and paint.

She was a devoted daughter who took care of her parents in their declining years, especially her mother. She loved her family dearly and was a loving and kind woman, and proud of her Polish heritage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annette; her father, Walter; and her brother, James. She is survived by her brother, Walter (Kathryn); her niece, Elizabeth (Joshua); nephew, Nicholas (Olivia); great nephew, Noah; and many cousins, all of whom wish her eternal happiness in Heaven.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000).

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area: Donate | Hospice Calumet Area. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

