Carol Ann (Hodgson) McBrayer

Carol Ann McBrayer (Hodgson)

ST. JOHN, IN — Carol Ann McBrayer (Hodgson), 71, died peacefully after a day surrounded by loved ones on November 11, 2020.

Carol is survived by her husband of 51 years David, of St. John, IN; her children, Jeff (Karla) McBrayer, of St. John, IN, Jackie (Bob) Ruf, of Chicago, IL, Jeremy (Kris) McBrayer, of Oswego, IL, Jon (Janie) McBrayer, of Naperville, IL, and Joe McBrayer, of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren: William, Mollie, Augie, Maggie, Camden, Leo and Betsy; her siblings, Ken (Viv) Hodgson, Marlene (Tom) Hill and Barb (Al) Krema. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Hodgson.

Carol was born on October 8, 1949, in Chicago, IL, and raised in Calumet City, IL. She and David were married in 1969 and raised their five kids in Calumet City before retirement in St. John, IN. She was active at Our Lady of Knock Church in whatever capacity was needed of her. She could always be counted on to bring the most delicious desserts to gatherings and to help clean when it was over. She loved spending time watching her kids and grandkids participate in sports and other activities. She will be remembered as a loving and patient wife, a forgiving mother and a generous grandmother.