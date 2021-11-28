MUNSTER, IN - Carol Ann Koepke, 73, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles "Chuck" Koepke; daughter, Debbie (John Novosel) Milne; granddaughter, Sidney Milne. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Moll and mother-in-law, Claire Adam.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, and on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Carol retired from Bunny's Beauty Salon after 30 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated.