COATS, NC / HAMMOND, IN - Carol Ann Langley Kuske, age 71, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas F. Kuske; son, Kenneth J. (Michelle) Kuske of Enfield, NH; daughter- in-law, Phyllis Kuske of Lafayette, LA; grandsons: Evan T. (Kayleigh) Kuske of Lafayette, LA, Xavier G. Kuske and Daniel B. Kuske both of Dale City, VA; brothers: Fred A. (Carole) Langley of BooneGrove, IN, Larry (Jeanette) Langley of Hammond, IN, Fran Langley of Palm Coast, FL; one sister, Sandra (Ronald) Vollbrecht of Homer Glen, IL; several nieces, nephews and stepmother, Winona Langley of Yreka, CA.
Preceded in death by her son, Barry T. Kuske; parents, George Frederick and Madge Barnett Langley; brother, George A. Langley.
Carol was born on October 27, 1946 in Indiana and was a 1964 graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School inn Calumet City, IL. She married her sweetheart on July 25, 1964 and became a military spouse for nearly twenty years. She raised two wonderful sons, while juggling constant movements around the world and maintaining a loving family home before her husband retired. She continued raising her sons and grandsons in Manassas, VA, before retiring and moving to Coats, NC, after the loss of her oldest son to cancer. Carol enjoyed gardening, baking, traveling to beaches, and casinos, quilting, caring for children, collecting Campbell Soup figurines, toys, stuffed animals, and of course 'shopping'.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville), IN 46323.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Sandhill State Veterans Cemetery in Ft. Bragg, NC.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com or Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Coats, NC at (919)- 897-7426.