HIGHLAND, IN - Carol Ann Nemcevic, age 70, of Highland, formally from East Chicago, IN, passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Carol is survived by her loving family, sister, Susan (Larry) Wolotka; and nephews, Christopher, Peter and Joseph Nemcevic and Garrett and Brian Wolotka; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter David Jr. and Ann Mary Nemcevic; and brother, Peter David Nemcevic III; dearest pets, Sweetpea, Twilight and Twinkle.

Carol was a Bishop Noll graduate Class of 1967. She retired as an office manager from the Lutheran Church of America.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN followed by a procession to St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN, where she will be laid to rest. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Indiana Humane Society. https://humaneindiana.org/donate

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

