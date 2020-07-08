× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Rafferty

VALPRAISO, IN - Carol Ann Rafferty, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born August 1, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Myron and Georgene (Wasshausen) Bradford. Carol enjoyed watching gameshows, especially Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, and needlepoint. She will be remembered as a social butterfly, who was active in several church organizations locally. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

On June 26, 1971 in Chicago, she married Dennis Rafferty, who survives, along with their sons: Jeff (Kristin) Rafferty of Greenwood, IN, Mark (Lana) Rafferty of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Charlie and Daniel Rafferty, and Bryce, Kayla, and Addison Rafferty; and step-granddaughters: Melia and Sarah Good. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy Bradford.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00–6:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow, with an interment of ashes at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.