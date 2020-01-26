Carol Ann Richards (nee Jessup)

Carol Ann Richards (nee Jessup)

{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Richards (nee Jessup)

Carol Ann Richards (nee Jessup), age 80 passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1939 to Virgil and Martha Jessup. Carol was the loving wife of Bill (Munster), mother of Craig (Jamie) Richards, Wendy McCarthy, and Tracy (Mark) Richards-Grudzinski. Proud grandmother of Sean, Carter, Brendan, and Ellen. Carol was an instructional assistant at Elliott Elementary (Munster) for 18 years. She will be dearly missed.

A private memorial will be held with family.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts