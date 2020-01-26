Carol Ann Richards (nee Jessup), age 80 passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1939 to Virgil and Martha Jessup. Carol was the loving wife of Bill (Munster), mother of Craig (Jamie) Richards, Wendy McCarthy, and Tracy (Mark) Richards-Grudzinski. Proud grandmother of Sean, Carter, Brendan, and Ellen. Carol was an instructional assistant at Elliott Elementary (Munster) for 18 years. She will be dearly missed. A private memorial will be held with family.