WHITING, IN - Carol Ann Sencaj (nee Lemley) 71 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Kenneth L. Sencaj; dearest aunt of Laura, Jackie and Michael; dear sister-in-law of Randall (Susan) Sencaj. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Lemley and Curtis Lemley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:00pm at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Jay Nuthulapati of the Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, officiating; interment will take place at Wadestown Cemetery, Wadestown, West Virginia. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:0pm to time of services. (due to the continuing health crisis, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Carol Sencaj was born on March 29, 1950 to Curtis and Mary (Roupe) Lemley and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of Clay-Battel High School, West Virginia and went on to earn Bachelor Degrees from Fairmont State College, Parkersburg College and earned her B.S. Degree in Dental Hygiene from Indiana University Northwest. She was the longtime hygienist for the office of Dr. Terrence L. Wiak, DDS, Whiting. She enjoyed quilting and canning. A devoted wife, Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.