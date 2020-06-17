Carol Ann Wielgus

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Tony and Lisa (Patrick Campbell) Koczur; daughter-in-law, Paula Ingram; grandchildren, Jared and A.J. Koczur and Ryan Campbell; her brother, John (Missy) Bianchi; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was a longtime sales associate with Hallmark in Lowell.