Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi)
LOWELL, IN — Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi) 73, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Tony and Lisa (Patrick Campbell) Koczur; daughter-in-law, Paula Ingram; grandchildren, Jared and A.J. Koczur and Ryan Campbell; her brother, John (Missy) Bianchi; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was a longtime sales associate with Hallmark in Lowell.
Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, www.sheetsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
