Carol Ann Wielgus

Carol Ann Wielgus

{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi)

LOWELL, IN — Carol Ann Wielgus (nee Bianchi) 73, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Tony and Lisa (Patrick Campbell) Koczur; daughter-in-law, Paula Ingram; grandchildren, Jared and A.J. Koczur and Ryan Campbell; her brother, John (Missy) Bianchi; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was a longtime sales associate with Hallmark in Lowell.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, www.sheetsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts