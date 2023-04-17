Jan. 18, 1932 - April 1, 2023

OVERLAND PARK, KS - Carol B. Dell, 91, of Munster, IN, passed away on April 1, 2023, at Village Shalom in Overland Park, KS. Carol was born in Chicago, IL on January 18, 1932, to Albert J. Brenner and Florence R. Brenner. On October 11, 1952, she married William E. Dell and they had three children, six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dolores Finley; half brother, Gerald Glowinsky; and husband, Bill.

Carol is survived by her three children: Debra Swart, St. John, IN, David (Laurel) Monee, IL, and Suzanne (Charles St. Clair), Leawood, KS; and six beloved grand-children: Ed Swart (Betsy), Julie Sandoval (Adam), Jenni Berg, Emily Swart, Justin Geagan (Kellyn) and Jason Geagan (Lauren); and her dear friend, Nuria White.

Carol had a deep faith throughout her life and was active in the Lutheran Church, serving on councils, committees, Bible study groups and choir. She attended many Bible study retreats in various locations in the Midwest. Her spiritual life was bolstered by reading the Daily Word for more than 30 years. Carol was an active volunteer for Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Carol loved to write. In the 1990's, she began traveling with Elderhostel to see new places, interact with and learn from fellow writers. She wrote a book about her experiences during husband Bill's life-changing brain injury, a book of her childhood memories growing up in Chicago, and community and human interest stories for a local South Holland, IL paper. She kept journals about her many travels over the years, and prepared detailed menus for dinners and luncheons with friends and family. She loved to entertain in her home.

Carol worked as secretary for Bill's business, dB Controls, and was his loving, devoted caregiver for the last 11 years of his life. She and Bill loved music. They sang in the choir at First United Lutheran Church in Hammond, IN, went to Music of the Baroque, Lyric Opera of Chicago and many other performances together, often with friends. They took voice lessons and encouraged their children to participate in music and the arts.

Later in life, Carol developed a close circle of friends (her "sisters") in her Briar Ridge neighborhood in Munster, IN, and later at Hartsfield Village, where she enjoyed book clubs, overnight excursions, trips to the Art Institute of Chicago, and plays at the Performing Arts Center of NW Indiana. She was thrilled that her granddog, S'Wheats, had a starring role in "Annie."

Carol's family extends deep gratitude to the staff of Village Shalom; Right At Home In-Home Care and Assistance; Ruby Williams; and Kansas City Hospice for their professional, compassionate care. A memorial service and celebration of Carol's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 651 E. 166th St., South Holland, IL 60473. A luncheon will be at the church after the service. All are welcome.