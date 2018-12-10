Carol Brendza, age 75 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was born on December 10, 1942 in Clairton, PA to Matt and Frances (Salopek) Bekavac.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael; sons, David (Mary Kay) Brendza and Richard Brendza; grandchildren, Bridget, Claire, Matthew, Christopher and William; sister, Mary (Steve) Chernicky; sister-in-law, Elaine (Arthur) Neely and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy (Lou) Sekulich and daughter-in-law, Diane Brendza.
Carol was a member of Phi Beta Psi sorority and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She began her career by teaching school at St. Bridget, Hobart, for many years, in kindergarten and 2nd grade, before moving her career forward as principal, starting at St. Bridget, then to St. Francis, Lake Station and St. Joseph in Dyer, then on to retirement. Carol enjoyed playing cards and boards games in her groups. She loved to travel and spend time with her beloved grandchildren and was an avid Notre Dame Football and Indiana Basketball fan.
Memorial Mass to take place on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd. Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Burial to follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Indiana Special Olympics, 6200 Technology Center Drive, Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or the Phi Beta Sorority Cancer Research. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.