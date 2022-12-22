Nov. 17, 1933 - Dec. 14, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Carol C. Dobrowski (nee Cure), age 89, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Carol is survived by her children: Paula (Bill) Brown, Thomas (Sherrie) Dobrowski, David (Naomi) Dobrowski; eight grandchildren: Matt Brown, Lauren Schmid, Amy Ludlam, Victoria, Jacob & Garrett Dobrowksi, Crystal & Tommy Dobrowski; and eight great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Dobrowski; parents: Thomas & Eva Cure; sister, Barbara Zafran; and granddaughter, Madison Dobrowski.

Carol was a longtime resident of Merrillville. She was a member of Chesterton United Methodist Church and volunteered her time with the Merrillville Meals on Wheels and Tri Kappa Sorority. Carol was a homemaker and loved to bowl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Porter County Animal Shelter.

