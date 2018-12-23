MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carol C. Miano (nee Foray) age 67 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph of 33 years; two brothers: Norm (Judy) Foray and Lee (Theresa) Foray. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Viola Foray; and her two brothers Brian and Eugene Foray.
Mrs. Miano was a former member of the Merrillville Town Board, a precint committee woman, and a past chairman of the Merrillville Democrat Party. Carol was a retired office clerk from Roadway Express with 25 years of service and a past business agent for Local #710.
Private services for her family were under the direction of PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES.
