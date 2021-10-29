 Skip to main content
LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Carol Canterbury, 73, of Lake Village, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. She is survived by her children, Roger (Cindy), Jr. of Lake Village and Mary (Brandon) Canterbury, of Wakarusa; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Louise of Griffith and Marie of Hammond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger and parents, Harold and Mary Katherine Whitmer.

Carol was a survivor of breast cancer and COVID. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and shopping. She was a simple woman with a strong love for her family and animals.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held November 1, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Southern Lake County Conservation Club, 24417 Tieble Road, Schneider, IN 46376.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.orgwww. sheetsfuneral.com

