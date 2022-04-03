Jan. 27, 1942 - Mar. 31, 2022

PLAINFIELD, IL - Carol E. Hudson, of Plainfield and formerly of Lansing, IL passed away at the age of 80, on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022. She was born on January 27, 1942 in East Chicago, IN to the late Agnes (Szajek) and Edward Bogielczyk; she was raised in East Chicago and Hammond, IN and was a graduate of the former Hammond Tech High School, where she met her husband, Jimmy.

Carol is survived by two sons: Timothy (Julie) Hudson and James (Jennifer) Hudson; three grandsons: Joshua, Andrew and Henry; one sister, Florence (Kenneth) Schiesser; one nephew; and three nieces.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Jimmy; and her parents.

Visitation for Carol E. Hudson will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Holy Family Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to meet at 1:00 p.m. for interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 711 West 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Joliet Fire Department would be appreciated.

For information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite Memory or leave an online condolence.