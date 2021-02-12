Carol Elaine Skorupa-Hardesty (nee Gimson)

Dec. 25, 1928 — Feb. 8, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Carol E. Skorupa-Hardesty, 92, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by four children: Chris Skorupa, Rudy (Peggy) Skorupa, Laura (Scott) Ford and Kathleen (David) Jazyk; daughter-in-law. Pam Skorupa; siblings, Lavern Goble and Gene Gimson; grandchildren: Brian (Leslie) Ford, Michael (Stephanie) Ford, Kevin (Tiffany) Ford, Megan (Adam) Nellessen, Brett (Tara) Skorupa, Eric (Fiance Amanda) Skorupa, Matt (Courtney) Skorupa, Jill, Mark, Todd and Greg Jazyk; five great-grandchildren: Riley, Jenna, Craig, Thomas Ford and Cooper Nellessen; as well as numerous nieces nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husbands: Rudy J. Skorupa and Carl Hardesty; one son, Karry Skorupa, on February 5; and parents, Clarence and Bertha Gimson.

Friends and family are invited for a visitation on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville). Burial at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN, will follow.