Carol Elizabeth Cain (nee Gummerson)

HIGHLAND, IN — Carol Elizabeth Cain, age, 74 of Highland went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

She is survived by her sister, Shari (Douglas) Lane; niece, Jodi; three nephews: Matthew, John and Jesse; many great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Danny Ales; parents, Earle and Dorothy Gummerson.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday November 18, 2021 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond IN from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with Pastor Don Rector officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Carol was a lifelong resident of the region. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Carol was retired from U.S. Steel as a motor inspector.

