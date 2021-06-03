Carol Elizabeth Gayton (nee Kotan) 72, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021. Carol was such a beautiful and loving mother and grandmother. She was always the life of the party. She loved her soul and Motown music, her cats, and the Northwoods in Wisconsin. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret "Peggy" Kotan, and son Randy Crowley. She is survived by daughters: Lisa (Scott) Crowley-Foust, and Jennifer (Scott) Sobek and granddaughters, Alyson Crowley and Cayla Cress.