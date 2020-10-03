LOWELL, IN — Carol Gerst, 80, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Steven (Jackie), IN, Tami (Jeff) Babcook, Marietta, GA, David (Mary), Orland Park, IL, and Wayne (Amy), Canby, IN; grandchildren: Kyle and Calum Babcook, Tim Mayer, Lucas Roalin, and Tara, Grace, Spencer and Delaney Gerst; great-grandchildren, Braylee Mayer, Cashton Babcook, Mila Mayer, Penelope Babcook and River Roalin; siblings, Mary Ann Thornburg, GA, and Don (Fran) Nallenweg, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; brother, Richard Nallenweg; niece and nephew, Stacey Pauley and Michael Gerst; and her parents, Walter and Margaret Nallenweg. Carol was a graduate of East Chicago Washington, after growing up in the "Harbor," a member of Lowell's American Legion Auxillary, Post 101 and a remedial reading teacher's aide with Oak Hill Elementary for many years. She was a staple of the Lowell Labor Day Parade, with the singing of the national anthem. Carol had a love for camping, scratch off tickets, ordering out, Bingo at Cedar Creek, and cheering on her Cubs and Jeff Gordon, but, mostly her family and friends.