RUSKIN, FL - Carol Hatcher, 79, Ruskin, Florida, formerly of Valparaiso, died Thursday, March 2nd in HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Born July 4th, 1943 in Tell City, IN, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Vivian Hanaway. She was a graduate of Fulton High School. After graduating from the Kokomo School of Practical Nursing in 1981, she worked at Memorial Hospital, Logansport, Westville Correctional Facility, and Visiting Nurses in Valparaiso, IN. She then retired in Ruskin, FL in 2016.