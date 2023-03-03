June 7, 1940 - Feb. 26, 2023

VALPARAISO - Carol I. Holmes (nee Overbeck), age 82, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

She was born on June 7, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Henry Sylvester Sr. and Margaret (nee Schroder) Overbeck.

Carol is survived by two children: Timothy (Susan) Holmes and Colleen Holmes; four grandchildren: Lyndsey (Josiah) Roetker, Jeffrey Holmes, Sydney (Dayne) Rogers, and Zachary Holmes; brother, Charles Overbeck; sister-in-law, Janice Overbeck; and many loving nieces, nephews and good friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis E. Holmes; parents; sister, Margaret; and brother, Henry; sisters-in-law: Lucille Overbeck and Lucille Mokris.

Carol married Dennis E. Holmes, and went on to have two beautiful children. Carol lived a full life, often enjoying her time at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She was involved in many ministries at the church.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385 with a hour of visitation prior to the start of service; Fr. Douglas Mayer & Fr. Kenneth Overbeck officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Carol's name to VNA Hospice or St. Vincent de Paul.

Visit Carol's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.