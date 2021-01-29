Carol J. Goralczyk

Dec. 14, 1956 — Jan. 25, 2021

DYER, IN — Carol J. Goralczyk, 64, of Dyer, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Carol was born December 14, 1956, in Hammond, IN, to Irene and George W. Hay.

Carol was a graduate of Munster High School, class of 1975. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Franciscan Dyer. She retired from IBEW Local 697 after 21 years.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janice M. Hay.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Steve Goralczyk; sister-in-law, Eleanor (Ron) Ehresman; brothers-in-law, John (Laurelyn) and Tom (Pam) Goralczyk; and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Christian Church of Highland, 9540 5th St., Highland, IN 46322.

There will be a private service at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Goralczyk family.