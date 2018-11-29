LANSING, IL - Carol J. Hubbard (nee Voigt), age 83 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Manitowoc, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 24, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Wesley (Dolly) Voigt; sister, Diana (Mike) Brull; children: David (Wendy), Laura, Michael (Mary), and Jennifer (Edgar); grandchildren: Dan (Christy), Frank (Jeanette), Yu Sur, Thomas, Stephanie (Jason), Michael, James, Taylor, Thomas, Sara, Charlene, Madeleine, and Margaret; and many great grandchildren. Mrs. Hubbard was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 Years, Forrest; parents: Reuben and Ludmilla Voigt; and sister, Marilyn Pagels.
Carol loved her family, gardening, cooking, and going to church. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at the First United Methodist Church of Lansing. She worked for Lyon and Healy and then for Woolworths, from which she retired. Carol was a 'people person' with a generous heart and was known and loved by many in her church and community.
Friends are invited to visit with Carol's family on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 1 beginning with a short viewing from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 10:00 AM. Carol will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. www.schroederlauer.com