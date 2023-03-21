ST. JOHN, IN - Carol J. Kurowski (nee Fauth), age 87. Late of St. John, Indiana. Passed away March 19, 2023. Loving mother of Linda Shea and Karen (Scott) Gumulauski. Cherished grandmother of Lynn (Shaun), Samantha (Jon), Jenny, and Colleen. Dearest great-grandmother of Caroline and Lily. Dear sister of Margie Jarczyk, Marilynn Fauth, and Sandy Hjemvick. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Barbara and siblings Jimmy Fauth and Barbara Fullgraf. Carol graduated from George Rogers Clark High School and went on to become a nurse. She retired from South Chicago Hospital.